Glory! Burna Boy calls PM Mottley ‘one of his favourites’ | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley met up with Burna Boy once more, but this time on home soil.

And the joy during the reunion was palpable.

Backstage at the Tipsy/Love, Damini concert on July 17, the two embraced like forever friends. Sharing the moment on his social media, he captioned the video:

The warmest welcome from one of my favourites @mamottley ???

Over 220K people have liked the video on Burna Boy’s Instagram.

The video was once more captured by South African travelling photographer and filmmaker Shawn Ogulu. Ogulu is was also named a brand ambassador for Tamron SA back in 2021.

Barbados’ leader was standing backstage besides Minister Kirk Humphrey when rushed by Burna Boy and encapsulated in a huge rocking bear hug which practically knocked her off her footing. Then big smiles interrupted as they exchanged words while still hugged up tight.

The two were photographed in September 2021 as well, after PM Mottley delivered her statement on the occasion of the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu was in Barbados a couple weeks after celebrating his 31st birthday at the start of the month. Tipsy Barbados was the first stop on his summer Love, Damini tour and his next stop in the United States. Outside of the USA and Barbados, there is one tour stop in Canada.