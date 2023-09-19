Globe Drive-in temporarily closing for a month Loop Barbados

Barbados’ lone drive-in cinema, the Glove Drive-in, will be temporarily closing their doors.

From October 2 to November 2, operations at Globe Drive-in will be suspended to facilitate renovations.

“The Globe Drive-in will be closing for renovations from October 2.

We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back on November 2,” the cinema announced on Monday, September 18.

Members of the public are encouraged to take advantage of the movies offerings for the next two weeks.

“Don’t miss out on the movies during the closure! Check out our movie schedule for the next 2 weeks.”