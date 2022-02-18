Global stocks stabilize as Russian invasion threat continues

San Francisco/Hong Kong (CNN Business)US stocks wavered Friday as investors continued to track geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe following Thursday’s steep selloff.

All three indexes were on track to finish the week in the red. On Thursday, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine deepened, Wall Street retreated, sending the Dow down 622 points, or 1.8% — its worst day so far this year.

Overnight, global markets were mostly stable.

Chinese markets were mixed: The benchmark Shanghai Composite ( SHCOMP ) Index gained 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ( HSI ) dropped 1.9%.

In Europe, stocks were little changed at the open. London’s FTSE 100 ( UKX ) and France’s CAC 40 ( CAC40 ) each rose 0.2%, while Germany’s DAX ( DAX ) ticked up 0.1%.

Market watchers are nervous about what a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine could mean for oil prices and the global economy , especially if the United States and major economies in Europe become involved.

Investors detest uncertainty . A full-blown invasion of Ukraine would trigger a knee-jerk selloff in stocks as businesses confront the possibility of an oil shock, higher inflation and a sanctions regime.

A prolonged market downturn would wipe out wealth built up by families in the stock market and in retirement accounts. Market instability could also dent confidence among consumers and businesses.

— Paul R. La Monica, Charles Riley and Matt Egan contributed to this report.