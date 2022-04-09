Global gas prices cause increase in monthly electricity costs | Loop Barbados

Customers are being warned that they will pay more for electricity in April and possibly in months to come.

In a press release issued, the Barbados Light & Power Company advises that dramatically increasing global oil prices will have a notable impact on the April 2022 Fuel Clause Adjustment (FCA).

we also know that the cost of fuel may continue to be high for the foreseeable future

The FCA component of customers’ bills is a variable cost and is directly influenced by the cost of oil on the global market. Fuel cost is passed directly to consumers as incurred. “The FCA for the month of April 2022 is approximately 45 cents per kilowatt-hour, an increase of 22 percent over March,” said Johann Greaves, Director Operations at BLPC.

“The volatility and uncertainty of global markets have impacted all Barbadians, resulting in this notable rise in the price we pay for fuel to generate electricity, as well as in the cost of oil products such as petrol and diesel at the pumps, and everyday goods that must be transported to our stores and markets.”

Light & Power advises that customer bills issued this month will be impacted by this 22 percent rise in the fuel portion of customers’ bills will result in a notable impact to monthly electricity costs.

“We know that these are significant and impactful changes month over month, and we also know that the cost of fuel may continue to be high for the foreseeable future,” continued Greaves. “Light & Power urges customers to use electricity wisely. We also want to assure customers that we are unwavering in our commitment to transitioning from fossil fuel-based generation toward renewable energy sources. Easing our reliance on foreign oil will enable us to bring greater stability and predictability of energy costs to customers.”

We implore customers to consider small changes that will have an immediate impact on energy costs

Be more energy efficient

Just as the government in The Netherlands did in recent weeks, the local electric company is beseeching citizens, residents and business owners to cut energy use where possible in an effort to reduce or maintain their bills, despite the hikes.

“With this considerable jump in the Fuel Clause Adjustment due to global events beyond our control, we all need to be as efficient as possible with the use of electricity in our homes and workplace to ease the impact of the rise in the world price of crude oil,” added Greaves.

“We implore customers to consider small changes that will have an immediate impact on energy costs such as switching to LED lighting, unplugging unused electronics to minimize standby power, and prudently managing air conditioning use. Every little effort matters.”

And Greaves assured that the company will continue to keep customers up to date on how their electricity bill may be affected by this global energy crisis.