Give way at roundabouts for Christmas – BRSA issues tip to drivers Loop Barbados

The Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) President has seen the countless accidents happening at roundabouts across the island, especially at the D’Arcy Scott roundabout in Warrens, and is calling on motorists to ‘give way’ as a first option.

As many give gifts and give back this Holiday Season, Roland Lowe wants Barbadians and visitors using the roadways to give way to the driver who arrived first, or as is happening too often, he urged, be the bigger person and give way to avoid an avoidable accident.

After a recent accident at the roundabout in Welches, St Thomas, where a truck-trailer overturned on its side, the President wants drivers to not only be aware of their vehicle and their own driving habits, but be vigilant about others as well. He cautioned persons to not only give way, but to give space.

Speaking to Loop News after the series of roundabout collisions and the flipped truck, he said:

“My advice would be for persons to take time to assess what is happening within the roundabout as they approach it.

“Please remember that these vehicles need more space to make particular maneuvers, including at roundabouts. Persons should take note of this and give the needed space.”

He placed some onus on the drivers of the 18-wheelers and large trucks, adding, “Drivers of these vehicles should also be mindful of the fact that they have somewhat of a greater duty of care and responsibility because their size and weight predispose them to possibly causing greater harm on the road.”

This Holiday season as he urges persons to continue to drive to stay alive, he reminded, “All persons are reminded to be courteous to each other on the road.”