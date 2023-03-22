Give Speightstown traffic changes a chance says MTWW Loop Barbados

Give the traffic changes in Speightstown a chance to work, if there are challenges the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) will make amendments.

MTWW’s Deputy Chief Technical Officer (Design Services), Jason Bowen gave this assurance ahead of the start date for several traffic changes to be implemented in the northern town.

Noting that traffic management is a dynamic and flexible process, Bowen explained: “From time to time, traffic management requires seeing the plan in action, especially at junctions, so improvements could be made as required. In addition, seeing how it works firsthand will give the ministry the opportunity to analyze and review the impact of these changes as well as take the feedback of road users into consideration.”

He added that MTWW has ramped up monitoring traffic flows across the country, and Speightstown was identified as an area of concern with regards to restrictive traffic flow and illegal parking especially along both sides of Queen Street, Orange Street and Sand Street.

“As a result of illegal parking and insufficient loading and off-loading zones for deliveries, the free movement of two-way traffic flow has been negatively impacted. One side is often blocked and this causes congestion at times. With the new changes, it is envisioned that one lane will be allocated to motorists, while the other lane will be for identified parking and delivery zones. These changes should allow traffic to flow freely in a northerly direction, while providing adequate space for other activities such as parking and deliveries. Again, I wish to make the point that traffic management is flexible and after a period of observation, we are willing to make amendments to anything that does not work,” he emphasized.

Bowen further assured citizens that the changes are not intended to divert business from the area but rather make Speightstown more accessible and attractive to both locals and tourists. He also disclosed that the changes will form part of a larger traffic management plan for Speightstown and its environs, which seek to improve accessibility to the town for all road users as Speightstown continues to develop.

The new traffic changes will take effect on Wednesday, March 22. Road markings and signage will be installed to guide motorists.