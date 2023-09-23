GISCAD Barbados Limited launched – New jobs, new tech for businesses Loop Barbados

GISCAD now has a headquarters in Barbados to better serve and support its existing and prospective clients.

With challenges surrounding fleet management, fuel efficiency, customer satisfaction and insurance claims plaguing some businesses, GISCAD offers the most fitting B2B solution for each organisation. It is no one-size fits all approach, only tailor-made solutions. Each solution package caters to the specific needs of the client and GISCAD manages the process from the initial query to the monthly updates and reports to ensure safety, security, productivity and profitability.

This launch is not just about the birth of a new company, it is about the birth of new opportunities

GISCAD is the business partner that every company needs. Group Marketing Manager GISCAD Sabrina King said:

“This launch is not just about the birth of a new company, it is about the birth of new opportunities, new solutions … Together we have the opportunity to redefine our relationship with technology and information, and in doing so we can create a legacy that future generations will admire and build upon.”

Co-Founder and Director Desmond Dougall said, “We can bring more and more solutions to our clients and help them do their work better.”

GISCAD started in Trinidad, expanded to Guyana, Jamaica and now there is GISCAD Barbados Limited. Achieving exponential expansion in a pandemic, GISCAD now has clients in 28 countries.

Dougall said he is most pleased to see GISCAD bringing and offering first-world technologies in the region, making them available for local and Caribbean companies on a daily basis.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Craig Batstone said that this launch on island will give Geotab, GeoTrac and GISCAD a stronger presence here.

At the well-attended launch event at Panenka restaurant at Rockley Golf Club in Christ Church, Batstone added that through chatting with customers and potential customers, he realised that persons are acknowledging the company’s progression. He said people are demonstrating confidence that GISCAD can “help with their vehicle tracking needs, and make it part of their plan forward, but also their strategy to grow and expand their business.”

The new office in Barbados also ushered in some jobs for locals with the staff complement moving from 28 in 2018 in Trinidad to now sit at 40 across four countries. And Dougall says there is space for more growth still.

In addition to the invited guests, the GISCAD team was joined at the launch by their Geotab Partner represented by Senior Marketing Specialist for Latin America

Geotab Catalina Siabatto and Partner Account Manager for the Caribbean and Central America Geotab Krystel Villalvazo.

Contact info:

www.giscadlimited.com/Barbados

+1 (246) 231-5665