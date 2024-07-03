Girls Industrial Union Teacher Monica Brathwaite passes

Girls Industrial Union Teacher, and Seamstress at Newton Crescent, Pinelands, St Michael, Monica Brathwaite has passed away.

She was the mother of Corene and Winson Brathwaite, and adoptive mother of Tyrell and Alvene Pile, Sandra Clarke, Marlon Price, Annette Browne, and Donna Waithe.

She was also the sister of Wilfred, Sylvan, Marcia Bend-Jackman, Elmin, Emmerson Murrell, and Harriet Belgrave, aunt of Dale, Kelvin Murrell, Stefan Belgrave, and cousin of Ivy, Sheila, Ralph, Norma, Colvin, Diana, Cheryl, Yvette, Wayne, Peter Brathwaite, Marva Depeiza and others.

She will be missed dearly by close friend Undene Whittaker, and the staff and students of the Girls Industrial Union.

The funeral of the late Monica Brathwaite takes place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the St Barnabas Anglican Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 2:00pm.

The viewing of the body will take place at Belmont Funeral Home on Thursday, July 4, from 3:00pm until 5:00pm.

The service and burial will be streamed live via www.belmontfuneralhome.live/MonicaBrathwaite.