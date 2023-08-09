Girls dominate 2023 Common Entrance Exams Loop Barbados

The girls dominated this year’s Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), famously known as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus.

The top ten overall students featured nine females and one male.

Top Girl went to Anata Sealy of the People’s Cathedral, who scored 99 per cent in English, 99 per cent in Mathematics and an A in Composition, with a total score of 241.37. She will be going to Queen’s College.

Top Boy went to Scott Johnson of the Charles F Broome Primary School who received 96 in English, 100 per cent in Mathematics and an A in Composition with a total score of 239.76. He will be heading to Harrison College this September.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Kay McConney announced the results this afternoon during a press conference at the Ministry’s Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters.

The Education Minister stated that the decision to delay the exam until June 27 – it was originally slated for May – was a “good one” following the exceptional performance of students.

She reported 37 students scored 100 per cent in Mathematics, of which 20 were female and 15 were male.

However, a female student from St Gabriel’s Primary, was the sole candidate to achieve a perfect score in English.

“The statistics indicate there was no significant difference in the performance of students in English between 2022 and 2023,” McConney told local media.

There were 18 early sitters – students who sit the examination before the age of 11 – of which 11 were male and seven were female. In fact, nine scored above 90 per cent in both English and Mathematics.

Minister McConney indicated the number of students allocated to public secondary schools increased this year to 95.4 per cent, an improvement in comparison to 2022 and 2020. She revealed that 3,037 students were allocated to public schools.

A total of 3,170 students registered for this year’s Common Entrance Examination.

The top ten students are:

Anata Sealy – People’s CathedralJoy Obiora – West Terrace PrimaryAmirah Griffith – People’s Cathedral Allyse Bernard – St Gabriel’s School Alexis Goddard – St Winifred’s Isabelle Owen – St Winifred’s Nylah King – West Terrace PrimaryHaley Moore – St Stephen’s Primary Keziah Kirton – Wills Primary Scott Johnson – Charles F Broome Primary

Editor’s Note: Ethan Cyrus of St Gabriel’s School and Danae Wickham of Blackman and Gollop Primary School tied for 10th place. The students achieved a score of 239.76A. Therefore, Scott Johnson of Charles F Broome Primary shares the Top Boy position with Cyrus.