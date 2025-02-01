Promoter: Kartel criticism unfair Trump to sign order eliminating DEI from military West Indies U19 Women finish World Cup with crushing defeat Netflix shares soar on price hikes and record subscriber gains BWA: Stay clear of worksites BCEN pushback against banks
Local News

Gilbert Carmichael elected new general secretary of BUT

01 February 2025
Gilbert Carmichael, general secretary of the Barbados Union of Teachers. (GP)

Gilbert Carmichael is the new general secretary of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT).

Carmichael polled 132 votes in yesterday’s poll held online and in person at the BUT’s Merry Hill, St Michael, headquarters. The majority of his votes (111), were earned online.

Marsha Burke, the other candidate, had 118 votes, polling 108 online and ten in person.

The announcement was made by Carmichael’s predecessor Herbert Gittens who held the post for 25 years and retired at the end of last year.

Carmichael, who is a teacher at The Lester Vaughan School, will serve out the current term, which ends in April. (SAT)

