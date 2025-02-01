Gilbert Carmichael elected new general secretary of BUT

Gilbert Carmichael is the new general secretary of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT).

Carmichael polled 132 votes in yesterday’s poll held online and in person at the BUT’s Merry Hill, St Michael, headquarters. The majority of his votes (111), were earned online.

Marsha Burke, the other candidate, had 118 votes, polling 108 online and ten in person.

The announcement was made by Carmichael’s predecessor Herbert Gittens who held the post for 25 years and retired at the end of last year.

Carmichael, who is a teacher at The Lester Vaughan School, will serve out the current term, which ends in April. (SAT)