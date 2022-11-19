Giggs Link Up With Teejay On New Song “Dog Mout” Produced By Jazzy T

Giggs and Teejay stepped outside in a section of Montego Bay for their new music video “Dog Mouth.”

The Mobay dancehall singjay has been seeing his career on a steady rise on the international scene, which was exactly his intention when he left Romeich Entertainment for Solid Agency. His latest collaboration is with British Grim rapper Giggs on a track produced by Tarik ‘Jazzy T’ Thompson, one of the most famous names in sound system culture.

The gritty street single saw both artists spitting bars in an inner-city community in Montego Bay. “Some UK money me a talk bout/some big body Benz me a talk bout/Some big batty gal wid small mouth,” Teejay sings while Giggs chimed in, “We the classiest nasty fed up a yuh nastiness/My heart it beating but I can’t commit.”

The Jay Will-directed cut saw cameos from British radio personality Seani B and Jazzy T himself. In one segment of the music video, some kids showcase their dance moves while Giggs and his crew look on from an unfinished building. The British rapper has a number of collaborations with dancehall artists under his belt, including tracks with Popcaan and Demarco. Perhaps one of his biggest collaborations to date is with Drake on “KMT” off the Canadian rapper’s 2017 album, More Life. That single was produced by Ness and Chef Pasquale.

Teejay has been busy this year dropping new music with songs such as “Mercy,” “Blue Cheese,” “People,” “Bad Gyal,” “Chalk Out,” “Haunted,” “Different Species,” and “Forgive Me” featuring Govana, all bubbling on dancehall airwaves.

Giggs released his new EP, Now Or Never, on November 6 with much fanfare. The 16-track project saw guest appearances from Emeli Sandé, Demarco, Jorja Smith, A Boogie Wid Da Hoodie, and more.