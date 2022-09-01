Gibraltar races to stop oil leak from beached cargo ship after collision with gas tanker

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A cargo ship that collided with a natural gas tanker earlier this week off Gibraltar has “crumpled” and was leaking oil Thursday, according to authorities who said efforts were underway to salvage the vessel.

A “major incident” was declared in Gibraltar on Wednesday after the OS 35 cargo ship collided with a liquefied natural gas carrier the day before, according to the government.

The cargo ship, which is carrying 215 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 250 tonnes of diesel fuel and 27 tonnes of lube oil, was beached to prevent it from sinking in the bay of Gibraltar. All 30 people on board, including 24 crew members and 6 surveyors, were evacuated.

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) confirmed Thursday that there had been a leak of oil, a small amount of which escaped the perimeter of a boom set up in the wake of the accident.

“The salvage team onboard have identified the source of this leak to two tank vents from the vessel’s bunker tanks. All vents had previously been sealed, but the seal of two vents became loose on the crumpling of the vessel,” the GPA said in a statement.

