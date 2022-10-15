Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Two injured in Content

Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency

Dean’s Land shooting leaves one injured

European Investment Bank monitoring mission in Barbados soon

Stop night collection for online purchases

40 female students step into their future

Student responses about self raise alarm

Sagicor asking the right questions this Pinktober

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Saturday Oct 15

29?C
Barbados News

122 Ghanaian nurses, who will be assigned to various institutions in Barbados are well-trained

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

Ghanaian nurses arriving at GAIA

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One Ghanaian official is assuring Barbadians that the Ghanaian nurse contingent which recently arrived in Barbados is of a high caliber.

Speaking to the media on Monday, October 10, at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) following the arrival of 122 Ghanaian nurses, Director of Health Training Institutions Unit in Ghana Felix Nyante asserted these nurses are “well-trained”.

let the people of Barbados be assured that you have gone in for the best

“Ghana stands very tall in terms of human resource development and one of the things I would like to say is that the caliber of nurses and midwives that we are bringing to Barbados, please be assured that these nurses are well trained,” he asserted.

Nyante reiterated that the nurses who will be assigned to various institutions across the island including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Geriatric Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital and polyclinics meet international standards having followed international training protocols.

“We have had to follow global standards of training in terms of ICN and ICM protocols, which is the International Council of Nurses Protocols and International Council Of Midwives Protocols. So these nurses meet international standards.”

He added, ” And let the people of Barbados be assured that you have gone in for the best and this marriage between Barbados and Ghana will continue to strive.”

October 14 is World Standards Day!

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Two injured in Content

Sport

MSG sued for yanking lawyer’s Knicks seats, banning partners

World News

China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

More From

Sport

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Tyrese Beckles will be participating in the ICC programme from October 3 to December 9

See also

Sport

West Indies, Sri Lanka favoured in T20 World Cup’s first round

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — West Indies are the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champion Sri Lanka are the only three-time finalist in the championship for international cricket

Caribbean News

Trini woman drapes in curtain to enter Government office

A woman who was denied entry into a Government building in Trinidad because of her sleeveless dress has become a viral sensation for her solution to meet the dress code.
Allison Skinner-Bacchus, a

Community

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption

Tanker crews on standby

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.
Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24

Travel

Antigua Airways announces date for inaugural flight to Lagos

Tour packages on offer to sweeten the deal