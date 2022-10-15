Ghanaian official assures Barbadians of nurse competency Loop Barbados

One Ghanaian official is assuring Barbadians that the Ghanaian nurse contingent which recently arrived in Barbados is of a high caliber.

Speaking to the media on Monday, October 10, at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) following the arrival of 122 Ghanaian nurses, Director of Health Training Institutions Unit in Ghana Felix Nyante asserted these nurses are “well-trained”.

“Ghana stands very tall in terms of human resource development and one of the things I would like to say is that the caliber of nurses and midwives that we are bringing to Barbados, please be assured that these nurses are well trained,” he asserted.

Nyante reiterated that the nurses who will be assigned to various institutions across the island including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Geriatric Hospital, Psychiatric Hospital and polyclinics meet international standards having followed international training protocols.

“We have had to follow global standards of training in terms of ICN and ICM protocols, which is the International Council of Nurses Protocols and International Council Of Midwives Protocols. So these nurses meet international standards.”

He added, ” And let the people of Barbados be assured that you have gone in for the best and this marriage between Barbados and Ghana will continue to strive.”

