Ghanaian nurses donate television to polyclinic | Loop Barbados

The Ghanaian nurses at the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex recently gave back to the polyclinic, when they donated a 43-inch television.

Victor Dogbey-Quarshie, Bismarck Opoku, Yaw Afrifa and Isaac Larbi, who were part of the 195 nurses recruited in July 2020, presented the TV as a token of appreciation for “the warm welcome and love extended to the nurses by the staff and people of St. John” since their allocation to the polyclinic.

Senior Health Sister (SHS), Kim Maughan, Medical Officer of Health, Dr Tracie Carmichael, staff and patients were on hand to witness the presentation.

Both Dr Carmichael and SHS Maughan praised the nurses for their generosity, and indicated that the television set would be used for health educational purposes.