Generous, kind centenarian Mary ‘Aunt Bay’ Coward passes at 104 Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ centenarians has died at the ripe old age of 104 years old.

Mary ‘Aunt Bay’ Rosalie Coward was a former Head Housekeeper of Colony Club Hotel.

When interviewed in 2019 on September 7, as she turned 100 years old, Coward told the interviewer, “I never had any children of my own but I had a lot of children because everybody’s child was my child.”

A native of St Helen’s, St George and a devout worshipper of St Augustine’s Anglican Church, she also taught Sunday school for several years.

And to St Augustine’s Anglican Church and her beloved parish she returned to be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Remember of our loved ones when we take the good examples of their lives onboard

Reverend Yolanda Clarke at St Augustine’s told the congregation at Coward’s funeral service, “As I was reflecting on what can be said about a woman who has lived a hundred and four years, how can one sum up a life that extended such a long time? My mind was brought to this quote… ‘The presence of an aged member of the household completes the family circle, for it is in and of itself health in its influence. The young learn lessons of reverence. The middle aged and the strong are reminded of their own inevitable weakness and decay. The thoughtless are sobered, all are reminded of past, present and future.”

The leader of St Augustine’s said that in today’s Bajan society, “It is a pity that so few of our households now are multigenerational and that there are so few persons who have exposure to older members who have seen so much of life for they can teach us many things. But I’m also reminded…one can teach, it is up to the students to learn. One can set the example, it is up for those who view this example to commit themselves to following in the way. Our Lord Christ knew this.” He therefore left his disciples with advice before he departed the Earth saying, ‘Do not lose heart’.

She told the family members that these words may be a strong pill to swallow now after having Aunt Bay as such a constant presence in their lives; “I cannot imagine how it is for the family because I’m sure that Aunt Bay has been the one constant in many changing seasons. Times may have flown by, but Aunt Bay was always there.”

I could see Aunt Bay in so-and-so. There is no greater testimony to someone

Keep the good lessons from your elders

Adding that she was probably the family’s ‘true North’ and now they must bid her farewell, Rev Clarke reminded the family, “even as you seek to say farewell, remember her right. We heard of her generosity, how much of the family have committed themselves to following in Aunt Bay’s footsteps? And so be generous as she was generous. She cared for those who were weak and frail. How much of the family have taken on board that example and they too stand for the weak and the vulnerable?

“If we are to remember her rightly, it will not just come by repeating her name. It will not just come by singing hymns lustily. It will not even come by turning up here this evening. Remember of our loved ones when we take the good examples of their lives onboard and we make them our very own.”

Rev Clarke said that for in that vein, when others see Coward’s relatives and the children whom she raised or taught in Sunday School, they will say and feel, “Man, Aunt Bay raised she or he yuh know. I could see Aunt Bay in so-and-so. There is no greater testimony to someone than to hear, ‘Oh she just like Aunt Bay – kind and loving.

“Our sister showed us the way – 104 years – for not only her biological family, not even only the community of St Helens and the wider Market Hill district, but she stood as an example for all those who came in contact with her… Do not let a century worth of goodness go down to the grave.”