The fire at Roxy Supermarket in Eagle Hall has been extinguished and the damage was minimal and contained.

According to the Barbados Fire Service, the generator burnt out and that was the source of the flames.

The response was two tenders from the Bridgetown Fire Station, with one Station Office, one subofficer and seven fire officers. They were all under the command of Acting Divisional Officer Wayne Vaughn.

Time of call to report this fire was 3:55 pm.