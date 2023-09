General worker electrocuted, dies Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A general worker was reportedly electrocuted this morning while on the job at Salters, St George.

Police report that around 11:40 am, today, Wednesday, September 13, a 46-year-old man was working on the roof of a building under construction.

While handling a long metal object which was hoisted by a crane, the object came into contact with electrical lines. The victim fell to the ground and the reason given was possible electrocution.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died while receive medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.