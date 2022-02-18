General assembly at schools out! Barbadians react | Loop Barbados

There is to be no conducting of general assembly in schools when face-to-face classes resume on February 21.

This directive was issued by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training to principals of educational institutions across the island.

Mindfulness sessions to replace general assembly in schools.

A circular dated February 15 addressed to principals, and signed by Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw states: “There shall be no general assembly of students at any time in the face-to-face modality”.

It goes on to explain that school prayers, year group prayers or house prayers were not to be conducted when students return to the classrooms. In their stead, “mindfulness sessions” are to be conducted in classrooms while adhering to the established COVID-19 protocols.

The circular, which started making the rounds on social media yesterday, has been met with mixed reactions. While some commenters are accusing the government of trying to remove God from schools, others are suggesting that the issue was being blown out of proportion, especially given the context of the ongoing pandemic.

Commenter iheartkeshia_ on The Chase Files Instagram page suggests: “I believe all they meant was to have prayers at the class level and not other forms of group prayers simply to avoid being in large groups at a time. Maybe I am naive but maybe people are reading too much into it. I honestly don’t believe they are trying to take God out of anything”.

Another commenter, niya_love01 added: “Here’s a crazy thought…why don’t parents who want their children to pray do so with them in the morning and when they come home, let’s not complain about every little thing. The school isn’t there to do everything for us!!! Mindfulness/Prayers, what’s the difference? Me, personally I believe meditation is better but we all have our own opinions and choices”.

However, social media blogger Corey Worrell is questioning the position being taken by the Ministry of Education, calling it “madness”. He posits that the cessation of general assembly is an attempt to remove God from schools in His “traditional form”.

“Even though it doesn’t say ‘no form prayers’, the introduction of ‘mindfulness sessions’ implies that form prayers are prohibited. Furthermore, if form prayers [are] prohibited, they could have easily said that given they used school, year group and house prayers the sentence before. To introduce ‘mindfulness’, a term not common within the context of morning prayers or devotions, is to invite some aspect of confusion,” he states in a February 17 post on Facebook.

He goes on to state that “the foundation on which our people have built this country is quickly being eroded” and although Barbados is not a Christian state, the significant majority of this country identifies with the faith.

“Language is very important. ‘Prayers’ being replaced with ‘mindfulness’ is very strategic. Language (words) INFLUENCES mindset and behaviour. It often starts with words. As our leaders continue to push for an apostate state, I hope they are mindful and prepared for the fruits such a state produces,” he warns.

Meanwhile, Pastor Michael Holford of the Abundant Life Assembly is asking for education officials to define “mindfulness sessions”. On his Facebook page, he wrote: “Can the MOE clarify what a ‘mindfulness session’ is? Can the MOE clarify if this excludes prayers for the students in class? It appears to be implying to replace prayer with mindfulness sessions. I could be wrong of course.”

He went on to encourage Christian principals, teachers and other members of staff to continue to pray for their schools and students.

“We don’t pray because the MOE allows it. We pray because it is our God-given privilege and obligation,” he asserts.

In addition to no general assembly, several other changes and accommodations were addressed in the Ministry’s correspondence which addressed the proposed phased resumption, the wearing of uniforms, amended school hours and mental readiness of staff.