Gayle praises Windies Antigua play, Barmy Army predicts draw | Loop Barbados

Gayle praises Windies Antigua play, Barmy Army predicts draw
Kensington Oval leg of test series between England and West Indies wrapping up

Loop Sports

March 20, 2022 04:38 PM ET

Gayle wishes Windies best wishes, English fan expects a draw in Barbados

There is an 84 per cent chance of a draw in the England and West Indies test series as the second test winds up.

And Charlie, who is an English man and part of the Barmy Army, is part of that percentage. He has faith in Ben Stokes and Joe Root but he thinks the West Indies will play sensibly enough to get the draw.

Chris Gayle who too is in Barbados still, has said that the boys played well in Antigua and he wants them to have fun doing what they do best.

The series wraps up today on day 5 of the test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

As of 4:52 pm, in the 2nd innings, West Indies are 102/5 and need 180 runs from 17 overs to win.

