Gaston Browne and team do it again – 9 seats for the win Loop Barbados

It was a tight race, but in the end, it proved not to be for the swift.
Enduring to the end once more was the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) with nine (9) seats.
The United Progressive Party snuck six (6) seats from the ABLP and retained their one seat from 2018.
The Barbuda People’s Movement will continue to represent the people of Barbuda in Parliament.
The Democratic National Alliance had no luck whatsoever in securing a spot in the lower house.
This will be the ABLP’s third consecutive term in office with Prime Minister Gaston Browne leading his team to victory each time.
He credits this win to his party’s “resilience.”
Here are the results…
All Saints West
UPP Anthony Smith Jr- 2022
ABLP Michael Browne -1461
DNA Anthony Stuart -44
All Saints East and St Luke
ABLP Colin James- 1047
UPP Jamale Pringle- 1799
DNA Jamel Knight- 52
St George
UPP Algernon Watts -2146
ABLP Dean Jonas -2005
DNA Benjamin Quinland Jnr-54
St Mary’s North
ABLP Molwyn Joseph-1664
UPP Johnathan Joseph -1615
DNA Kisean Joseph -28
St Mary’s South
UPP Kelvin Simon -1061
ABLP Samantha Marshall-862
DNA Andrew Antonio-12
St John’s City East
ABLP Melford Nicholas-791
UPP Harold Lovell-785
DNA Leon Smith-13
St John’s City West
ABLP leader Gaston Browne-1295
UPP Alister Thomas-621
DNA Jamel Knight-18
St John’s City South
ABLP Steadroy Benjamin- 889
UPP Franz Defreitas – 495
DNA Roland Timothy – 11
St Phillip South
UPP Sherfield Bowen-582
ABLP Lennox Weston-360
DNA leader Joanne Massiah-22
St Phillip North
ABLP Robin Yearwood-708
UPP Alex Browne-614
DNA Mario Thomas-16
St John’s Rural North
ABLP Charles Fernandez- 1563
UPP Pearl Quinn-Williams-1358
DNA Louis Rivera- 42
St Johns Rural South
ABLP Daryll Matthew-1424
UPP Gladys Potter-1074
DNA Tecla Thomas-11
Indepedent Gail Pero-Weston-19
St John’s Rural West
UPP Richard Lewis-1932
ABLP Gail Christian-1614
Independent Anderson Carty-46
DNA Stephen Richardson-31
St John’s Rural East
ABLP Maria Browne- 1770
UPP Sean Bird- 1460
DNA Trevor Young- 48
St Paul
ABLP .E.P Chet Greene-1244
UPP Cleon Athill-1101
DNA Gameal Joyce-29
St Peter
Independent Asot Michael -2137
ABLP Rawdon Turner-899
UPP Tevaughn Harriette-541
DNA Chaneil Imhoff-29
Barbuda
BPM Trevor Walker-624
ABLP Knacyntar Nedd-456
Of special note is Robin Yearwood, who is perhaps one of the most unbeatable politicians in the region, will now be spending his 11th term in office.
Joseph has also left his mark by securing his 8th term, having been running since 1984 and only being defeated once.
Asot Michael for the fifth time in a row will go down as the lone independent candidate to be successful in Antigua.