Gaston Browne and team do it again – 9 seats for the win Loop Barbados

It was a tight race, but in the end, it proved not to be for the swift.

Enduring to the end once more was the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) with nine (9) seats.

The United Progressive Party snuck six (6) seats from the ABLP and retained their one seat from 2018.

The Barbuda People’s Movement will continue to represent the people of Barbuda in Parliament.

The Democratic National Alliance had no luck whatsoever in securing a spot in the lower house.

This will be the ABLP’s third consecutive term in office with Prime Minister Gaston Browne leading his team to victory each time.

He credits this win to his party’s “resilience.”

Here are the results…

All Saints West

UPP Anthony Smith Jr- 2022

ABLP Michael Browne -1461

DNA Anthony Stuart -44

All Saints East and St Luke

ABLP Colin James- 1047

UPP Jamale Pringle- 1799

DNA Jamel Knight- 52

St George

UPP Algernon Watts -2146

ABLP Dean Jonas -2005

DNA Benjamin Quinland Jnr-54

St Mary’s North

ABLP Molwyn Joseph-1664

UPP Johnathan Joseph -1615

DNA Kisean Joseph -28

St Mary’s South

UPP Kelvin Simon -1061

ABLP Samantha Marshall-862

DNA Andrew Antonio-12

St John’s City East

ABLP Melford Nicholas-791

UPP Harold Lovell-785

DNA Leon Smith-13

St John’s City West

ABLP leader Gaston Browne-1295

UPP Alister Thomas-621

DNA Jamel Knight-18

St John’s City South

ABLP Steadroy Benjamin- 889

UPP Franz Defreitas – 495

DNA Roland Timothy – 11

St Phillip South

UPP Sherfield Bowen-582

ABLP Lennox Weston-360

DNA leader Joanne Massiah-22

St Phillip North

ABLP Robin Yearwood-708

UPP Alex Browne-614

DNA Mario Thomas-16

St John’s Rural North

ABLP Charles Fernandez- 1563

UPP Pearl Quinn-Williams-1358

DNA Louis Rivera- 42

St Johns Rural South

ABLP Daryll Matthew-1424

UPP Gladys Potter-1074

DNA Tecla Thomas-11

Indepedent Gail Pero-Weston-19

St John’s Rural West

UPP Richard Lewis-1932

ABLP Gail Christian-1614

Independent Anderson Carty-46

DNA Stephen Richardson-31

St John’s Rural East

ABLP Maria Browne- 1770

UPP Sean Bird- 1460

DNA Trevor Young- 48

St Paul

ABLP .E.P Chet Greene-1244

UPP Cleon Athill-1101

DNA Gameal Joyce-29

St Peter

Independent Asot Michael -2137

ABLP Rawdon Turner-899

UPP Tevaughn Harriette-541

DNA Chaneil Imhoff-29

Barbuda

BPM Trevor Walker-624

ABLP Knacyntar Nedd-456

Of special note is Robin Yearwood, who is perhaps one of the most unbeatable politicians in the region, will now be spending his 11th term in office.

Joseph has also left his mark by securing his 8th term, having been running since 1984 and only being defeated once.

Asot Michael for the fifth time in a row will go down as the lone independent candidate to be successful in Antigua.