Consumers will pay less for all petroleum products from midnight, Sunday, June 4.

Gasoline will retail at $4.17 per litre, a reduction of seven cents, while diesel will go down by six cents, and cost $3.42 per litre. Kerosene will be sold at $1.62 per litre, a decrease of 19 cents.

The adjusted prices of liquefied petroleum gas will now be $161.11 for the 100-lb cylinder; $45.38 for the 25-lb cylinder; $40.10 for the 22-lb cylinder, and $36.45 for the 20-lb cylinder.