Gas prices rises to over $4 | Loop Barbados

Barbadian consumers will be paying more for petroleum products effective midnight Sunday, March 6.

The expected increase in the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is in keeping with the prices for these products on the international market.

Gasoline will be sold at $4.13 per litre, an increase of 14 cents; while diesel will rise by 17 cents to cost $3.46 per litre. Kerosene will be $1.80 per litre, an addition of 22 cents.

The adjusted price of the 100 lb cylinder is $159.96; the 25 lb cylinder will cost $45.09; the 22 lb cylinder, $39.85, and $36.22 for the 20 lb cylinder.