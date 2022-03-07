Gas prices rise to over $4 | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Gas prices rise to over $4 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

23 minors test positive in last batch of COVID tests

Local COVID death total stands at 322

BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday

Cruise promoters demand transparency with COVID-19 protocols

Gas prices rise to over $4

Two more COVID-related deaths

No injuries during Lucky Games Arcade robbery

Bloody domestic dispute leaves one with serious injuries

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

St Michael man shot in face while sitting in car

Monday Mar 07

24?C
Barbados News
Loop News

March 6, 2022 06:54 PM ET

Barbadian consumers will be paying more for petroleum products effective midnight Sunday, March 6.

The expected increase in the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is in keeping with the prices for these products on the international market.

Gasoline will be sold at $4.13 per litre, an increase of 14 cents; while diesel will rise by 17 cents to cost $3.46 per litre. Kerosene will be $1.80 per litre, an addition of 22 cents.

The adjusted price of the 100 lb cylinder is $159.96; the 25 lb cylinder will cost $45.09; the 22 lb cylinder, $39.85, and $36.22 for the 20 lb cylinder.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

23 minors test positive in last batch of COVID tests

Barbados News

Local COVID death total stands at 322

Community

BWA warns of water outages in parts of Christ Church on Tuesday

More From

Entertainment

You wanna bamba? Viral song puts Ghanaian producer on the map

Exclusive Loop Interview where Nektunez shares he would with Caribbean artistes or producers

World News

Oil prices jump, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

See also

Oil prices jumped and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
Brent crude oil briefly surged above $130

Community

Cruise promoters demand transparency with COVID-19 protocols

Promoters argue that protocols inconsistent

Barbados News

Gas prices rise to over $4

Barbadian consumers will be paying more for petroleum products effective midnight Sunday, March 6.
The expected increase in the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petro

Community

Rev Odle challenges Bajans to root out bad habits, build Godly lives

Lent is a time “for us do to our spiritual checkups…look at the building of our lives,” the Methodist Superintendent urges

Community

Bloody domestic dispute leaves one with serious injuries

Involved were a man and woman and both were seen at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital