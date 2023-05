Consumers will pay more for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products but less for diesel and kerosene.

The retail price of gasoline will be $4.24 per litre, an increase of 12 cents. Diesel will cost $3.48 per litre and kerosene $1.81 per litre, reductions of 23 cents and 19 cents, respectively.

The adjusted price of LPG will now be $163.76 for the 100-lb cylinder; $46.04 for the 25-lb cylinder; $40.68 for the 22-lb cylinder, and $36.98 for the 20-lb cylinder.