Gas leak in the area of Tudor Street, The City Loop Barbados

At approximately 11 am today, January 2, the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) received a report of the small of gas in the area of Tudor Street, Bridgetown.

A team of technicians was immediately dispatched to investigation. A portable methane detector, which measures the level of natural gas in the area, was deployed and results indicated small traces of methane in the atmosphere.

To locate the exact location of the possible leak, the roadway was excavated, further tests were conducted and the gas line has been isolated and capped off from the main supply grid for safety.

The NPC team is continuing investigations and an update will be provided later.