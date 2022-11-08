Gas, diesel and kerosene prices increase Loop Barbados

Consumers will pay more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, but less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products, effective midnight, Tuesday, November 8.

The price of gasoline will be $4.23 per litre, an increase of nine cents, while diesel will go up by 13 cents to $4.03 per litre, and kerosene will move to $2.42, an increase of 28 cents.

The retail price of LPG will now be $167.66 for the 100-lb cylinder; $ 47.01 for the 25-lb cylinder; $41.54 for the 22-lb cylinder and $37.76 for the 20-lb cylinder.

Government has capped the retail prices of gasoline and diesel at $4.48 per litre and $4.03 per litre, respectively, to bring some level of predictability to the retail prices, and shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products.