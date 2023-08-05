Gas, diesel and kerosene prices go up Loop Barbados

Effective midnight Sunday, August 6, the retail price of some petroleum products will increase, while there will be a decrease in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.

The retail price of gasoline will be $4.08 per litre, an increase of one cent, while diesel will go up by three cents and cost $3.33 per litre. Kerosene will be sold at $1.71 per litre, an increase of 13 cents.

The adjusted prices of liquefied petroleum gas will now be $149.19 for the 100-lb cylinder; $42.40 for the 25-lb cylinder; $37.48 for the 22-lb cylinder; and $34.07 for the 20-lb cylinder.