Gas, diesel and kerosene prices drop Loop Barbados

Consumers will pay less for all petroleum products from today, Monday, October 3.

The price of gasoline will drop to $4.14 per litre, a decrease of 12 cents, while diesel will now be $3.90 per litre, a reduction of four cents. Kerosene will go down by two cents and cost $2.14 per litre.

The retail price of the liquefied petroleum gas will now be $169.63 for the 100-lb cylinder; $47.51 for the 25-lb cylinder; $41.97 for the 22-lb cylinder, and $38.16 for the 20-lb cylinder.

Government has capped the retail prices of gasoline and diesel at $4.48 per litre and $4.03 per litre, respectively, to bring some level of predictability to the retail prices, and shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products. When calculated, the retail prices fell below the cap of the gasoline and diesel.