Gas and diesel prices jump by almost 15 cents overnight Loop Barbados

Gasoline prices sitting above $4 was already causing an outcry amongst Bajans, yet overnight the $4.08 per litre price tag jumped to $4.22.

In fact, according to the press release from the Ministry of Energy, consumers will pay more for all petroleum products from today, Monday, September 4.

The price of gasoline will be $4.22 per litre, while diesel will be $3.47, an increase of 14 cents each. Kerosene will go up by 29 cents and cost $2.00 per litre.

The adjusted prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will now be $150.90 for the 100-lb cylinder; $42.80 for the 25-lb cylinder; $37.85 for the 22-lb cylinder; and $34.41 for the 20-lb cylinder.

No reason was given for the adjustment.