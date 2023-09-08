Gale headlines Tridents roster ahead of tonight’s CNL opener Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will have the opportunity to turn a new page in the Concacaf Nations League when they open their 2023-24 campaign k tonight at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf at 7 pm.

The Tridents will welcome League B, Group B counterparts Montserrat, who too are seeking rejuvenation after an equally disappointing outcome in the last edition of the Nations League.

Both teams finished bottom of their group in the 2022-23 campaign. Barbados solitary win in the competition came on the final day of the preliminary round when they came from behind to defeat Antigua & Barbuda 2-1.

Montserrat resided at the foot of the table in Group B, after amassing just four points from their six matches, which came from a 3-2 victory versus Bermuda and a 0-0 tie with Guyana.

Renaldo Trim (center) and Zeco Edmee (left) returns to the Tridents roster to face Montserrat and Nicaragua in the Concacaf Nations League on September 8 and 11 respectively. Teammate Ramon Griffith (right) looks on.

Tonight’s game is just the second meeting between the Tridents and the “Emerald Boys”. The last time these two met was in 2010 when Barbados easily dismissed Montserrat 5-0 in the First Round of the Caribbean Football Union Caribbean Cup.

The host will be aiming for maximum points in this encounter, as they have not secured a victory on home soil since November 2019 and they have the firepower to secure a positive result, while satisfying the goal appetite of the thousand of supporters who are expected to be in attendance.

Golden Boy Thierry Gale headlines the list of overseas-based players, which stands at nine.

Midfielder Niall Reid- Stephen

The SK Rapid Wien winger is expected to spearhead the Tridents attack, and hopefully score in his second consecutive international encounter.

Gale is supported offensively by former Pro Shottas FC and St Leonard’s Boys’ School teammate Nial Reid-Stephen who currently represents National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I outfit Florida Gulf Coast University.

Oldham Athletic forward Hallam Hope returns to the squad and will feature under coach Orlando Da Costa for the first time. The last time Hope represented the Tridents at home, he scored twice in a 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands.

There has also been a recall for 2023 BFA Premier League leading goal scorer Zeco Edmee. The Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame earns a place in the squad after racking up 26 goals in 22 matches for the Dames, who were relegated to Division One.

An internationally inexperienced unit with just 49 caps between the seven selectees, is expected to be led by English-based center back Krystian “Chief” Pearce, along with Terrance Smith who plays in the German Brandenburgliga with SV Zehdenick 1920.

Hallam Hope

Guelph United’s Zacharry Ellis-Hayden completes the foreign-based contingent in the defensive department. The roving fullback had two outstanding displays in the final matches versus Cuba and Antigua & Barbuda, and the fans would be looking forward to him replicating these performances.

The midfield unit will be based around captain Jomo Harris, who is the most capped player on the roster, with 42 appearances.

Harris will rely heavily on the international experiences of Curtis Hutson who plays in Wales for Pontypridd Football Club, and former Leicester City winger, 18-year-old Abdullah Javaid.

Exciting and speedy wide midfielder Nadre Butcher retains his spot in the squad and will be eager to show home fans what he has learnt while at Irish First Division Club Bray Wanderers Football Club over the past months.

After a lengthy absence from the squad, Renaldo Trim makes a return to national duty and justly so after a fantastic season for Paradise FC in the BFA Premier League.

Liam Brathwaite with nine caps seems certain to start in goal ahead of the youthful Raheem Agard with just one international appearance and debutant Jerome Blackman of Empire SC.