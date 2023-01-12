GAIA not significantly impacted by US flight delays Loop Barbados

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) was not significantly impacted by the delayed flights coming out of the United States.

On Wednesday, January 11, a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to the grounding of all flights across the US.

The Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM computer system, which lists potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to potential icing, broke down late Tuesday, leading to more than 1,100 flight cancelations and 7,700 delayed flights by midday Wednesday.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the US Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights were expected to fly to the US, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Chief executive officer of GAIA, Hadley Bourne informed Loop News everything was “okay” at the island’s sole airport. He noted that the NOTAM system operating in time, for the flights heading to Barbados. However, flights from New York and Miami were behind schedule by approximately one hour.

“There are two carriers from the US which would have affected with minor delays, which would have been American Airlines and JetBlue. There were no cancellations. Flight schedules seem to be coming back on stream. The evening flights seem to be running on time,” Bourne indicated.

“For us, everything is okay. Flights were maybe an hour or so late, both on the arrival and departure but nothing major in terms of the airport operations,” he added.