GAIA exercise planned, executed with minimal disruption in Oistins Bay Loop Barbados

Oistins was blocked at the foot of Thornbury Hill and access via Enterprise was restricted as a planned emergency exercise was conducted in the Bay.

With the area cordoned off, the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), which was issuing notices since about September 29 on their social media and in the newspapers to make persons aware that a simulation was upcoming, the Airport issued an official post around 10am to say ‘The Exercise is Live’.

Coordinated by the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Deputy Director Captain Robert Harewood told Loop News, today’s exercise “simulated an aircraft incident in Oistins Bay”.

The exercise was requested by the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Communications Specialist at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) Sharlene Browne told the public that what they saw was a “scheduled emergency exercise at Oistins and it’s only a drill, there is no actual emergency and operations are under control.

“These exercises are routine and are done to ensure the safety and preparedness of our personnel, test our emergency response systems and make sure that everyone is safe.”

Involved in the simulation which ran from 10am to 1pm today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023, were GAIA, Civil Aviation, Customs, Port Health, DEM, The Barbados Police Service, the Emergency Ambulance Service, the Barbados Fire Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Youth Advance Corps formerly the Youth Service, and the National Conservation Commission by way of the lifeguards and rangers under their portfolio.

Speaking to a witness along the beach, an aircraft swoop very low and then everyone sprang into action.

There were “bodies” in the water and emergency responders descended upon the scene with all attempts to conduct rescues and recoveries with immediacy but safely. There were two Barbados Coast Guard vessels included as well.

From the reports of various involved agencies to Loop News, the simulation was a success but tweaks can be made in the future as weaknesses, as well as strengths were glaring.

At the end of the exercise, the GAIA also issued an Endex notice to communicate is concluded and apologised for any inconveniences caused.