Gadaffi wanted by police Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 55-year-old Junior Ricardo Worrell, alias ‘Gadaffi’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Worrell, whose last known address is Odessa Mc Clean Drive, My Lords Hill, St Michael is approximately five feet, ten inches tall, medium built and is of dark complexion. He has a scar on his right cheek under his right eye.

Worrell is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Junior Ricardo Worrell, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.