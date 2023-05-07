Gabby 75 Not Out and still batting Loop Barbados

Last Saturday evening, Cultural Ambassador Dr Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter celebrated 75 not out in fine style!

And the packed, standing-room-only tent at the University of the West Indies was a testament to how the veteran entertainer’s musical innings is valued by fans, supporters and fellow entertainers alike.

The evening’s stellar cast consisted of both seasoned and younger entertainers who were all influenced or mentored by Anthony ‘Gabby’ Carter throughout their careers.

75 Not Out: Gabby in Concert was over six hours of non-stop, superb entertainment where several local artistes took to the crease and individually thrilled the audience with their deliveries. Those present were taken on a musical journey with anecdotal quips about Gabby which only added to the light-hearted atmosphere and well-executed production.

Jamal Slocombe was first up to bat and he reminded those present of his excellent range and diversity with his spouge, calypso and gospelselections. Orange-haired songbird Nikita was equally impressive and flawlessly belted Yolanda Adams’ Still I Rise before being joined on guitar by Gabby’s son Kareem for an engaging rendition of Bridgetown Market.

Bit Bit’s performance was reminiscent of a young Gabby. His stage presence belied his young age as he delivered A Change Is Going to Come and De Style of Old Calypso.

Terencia ‘TC’ Coward -Thompson was in her usual fine form, as was Mr Blood, Edwin Yearwood, Red Plastic Bag and Richard Stoute who all shared some of their personal experiences with the musical maestro being honoured on the night. Grandfather of Soul Richard Stoute was also included in the night’s line-up and and performed his signature numbers Vehicle and Goodbye Now My Bajan Girl much to the delight of those present. The Mighty Grynner, though seated for most of his time on stage, received a standing ovation for his performance which included T, Leh Me Go among others. At pointsduring his performance, he rose to his feet to thrill the audience with some of his signature waistline movements.

When the man of the night finally took to the stage later in the second half, the anticipation for his appearance erupted into applause and whistles of appreciation.

Clad in resplendent gold, the outfit was fitting for both the first-class performance he delivered and the warm reception he received. Gabby delivered hit after hit, from favourites like Boots, Hit It, Culture and Wind Force to others like Haiti and Ole Ashe. With a change in ensemble to a regal purple came a musicality change during Gabby’s delivery of the well-loved Emmerton and Bajan Fishermen. The first number was performed with musical genius Nicholas Brancker on keyboard while Arturo Tappin accompanied on saxophone for the latter.

Gabby brought the curtain down on the show with Dr Cassandra shortly before 2 am.

The night’s cast was backed by the Barbados Police Service Band and dramatist Yolanda Holder and performers from Dancin’ Africa also made appearances.

During the production, the inimitable Mac Fingall kept the audience in stitches with his free-flowing wit and engaging banter.

Several prominent personalities were seen in the audience, including Senators Dr the Hon. Shantal M. Munro-Knight and Elizabeth Thompson, cricketing great Sir Wes Hall and revered musician Eddy Grant.