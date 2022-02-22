Funk makes Sunshine State Conference Honor Roll | Loop Barbados

Barbados footballers continue to exhibit excellence on the American college circuit.

National midfielder Axel Funk was recently named on the Sunshine State Conference Honor Roll for the 2021-22 fall semester.

Funk, a member of the 2002-03 national youth programme is a student-athlete at Division Two powerhouse Lynn University, where he is a freshman on the Fighting Knights soccer team.

The former St Winifred’s School and Kickstart Rush graduate left the island three years ago on a soccer scholarship to the Darlington Academy, where he exceled as a starting midfielder and made the academic honor roll in each of his two years.

Now in his first year at the Boca Raton, Florida institution, Funk has managed to maintain a place on the team while thriving academically.

Funk said he is pleased to make such an illustrious list, as it is something he worked towards from the first day on his new campus and he was able to achieve this feat courtesy of hard work and extrinsic motivation.

“I would have to say the constant support and reminders from my parents and sisters about just how important the academic side of the student-athlete is”, Funk said.

Lynn University men’s soccer team had a rather busy season as they made the post season state conference tournament, however they fell to Barry University 2-1 in double overtime in the first round.

The extended tournament obviously meant a more hectic schedule for the 19-year-old freshman; however, he said his two years at the Darlington Academy prepared him well for the occasion.

“Coming from a soccer academy for two years, it wasn’t much of a change for me in terms of the balance between soccer and school.

The workload was an increase, but I would say it was a similar situation as high school.

My most challenging thing during this fall semester would most definitely be breaking into the team and learning to be okay with not playing every game.

Coming from high school where I played every game and was a key player, to learning a new position and cope with less game time was hard at first but I knew that nearly all freshmen go through it”, Funk said.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Funk is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Investment Management and is off to a good start with a 3.8 GPA.

Funk praised his support system of professors, parents, siblings, and girlfriend, who he stated kept him focus during a very challenging period.

Funk encouraged other young student-athletes and those aspiring to be such to persevere and go after their dreams.

“My advice to others would be to never stop dreaming. If you can dream it then you can do it.

Regardless of your financial, social, or mental standings, you have to believe in yourself.

I never thought three years ago that I would have the opportunity to play and study at a college in the top ten Division Two colleges in the US. Even after two knee surgeries.

Never give up”.