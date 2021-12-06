Fuel prices up by 12 cents in some cases | Loop Barbados

Barbadians will be paying more for petroleum products effective 11:59 pm, Sunday, December 5.

The retail price of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase, in keeping with the landed price for these products on the international market.

Gasoline will be sold at $3.99 a litre; the price of diesel will now be $3.40 a litre, while kerosene will be retailed at $1.55. These represent increases of four cents, 12 cents, and 12 cents, respectively.

The adjusted price of the LPG 100-lb cylinder will be $173.60; the 25-pound cylinder will cost $48.50; the 22-pound cylinder will be sold at $42.84, and the 20-pound cylinder, $38.95