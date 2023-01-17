FSC appoints special auditor for SSL amidst fraud investigation Loop Barbados

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Jamaica has appointed a special auditor for Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm that is currently the subject of a major fraud investigation.

The special auditor will assist the FSC in its enhanced supervision of the entity and the continuing investigations into its operations.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, is among individuals who lost millions to a reported fraud at SSL.

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) in Jamaica and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Fraud Squad are also actively involved in the probe relative to the purported fraudulent activities at SSL. A former employee is reportedly part of the investigation.

The appointment of the special auditor comes on the heels of the enactment of an enhanced supervisory regime for SSL announced last week.

In the meantime, SSL is allowed to continue its business operations but must seek the approval of the FSC for transactions involving the intake and payout of funds to clients.