Frontline Trading makes donation to Breast Screening Programme Loop Barbados

Frontline Trading has given hundreds of dollars to the Barbados Cancer Society – Breast Screening Programme.

Making the first donation last week, just a few days shy of the company’s 10th anniversary, the Sales and Marketing Manager Patrick Niles said that it will not be the last of such contributions.

Celebrating 10 years of existence on February 10, 2024, Niles said that making a donation to this non-governmental organisation and maybe others will continue in the future.

Frontline Trading sells building materials and hardware products and in the month of October last year, the company’s staff asked management if they could raise money in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Niles, who lost his beloved grandmother to breast cancer a few years ago, said that for him and the rest of the team, saying ‘Yes’ to this initiative was a no-brainer. He said, “Our Marketing Department suggested this and we were very happy to come on board with the worthwhile and important cause. I lost my grandmother to this disease so it didn’t take any thought to come on board especially for me, but it means a lot to everyone too.”

There are about 15 staff members on the Frontline Trading team.

Niles said that staff contributed to the fundraiser, but the company also decided to add part proceeds from every single invoice from October. So unknowingly, customers also contributed the cause.

The cheque for $800 was presented to the Office Manager for the Breast Screening Programme Karen Catwell. Catwell told the media, “The funds received today, we are going to utilise those in so much as helping our community, women who come who are not able to afford breast screening. But whatever funds are received, we put back into the Programme and it’s given back to the community.”

The presentation was done on January 31, 2024, at the Programme’s Henry’s Lane, Collymore Rock location in St Michael.