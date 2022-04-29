Frontline honourees to receive $500 reward from Government | Loop Barbados

The Government of Barbados has promised a financial reward to the thousands of frontline workers who kept the country safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement during her address at the inaugural Humanitarian Awards Ceremony at Kensington Oval on National Heroes Day. The Barbadian Prime Minister declared that each frontline worker awarded will be receiving an incentive of $500.

“My Government, therefore, will honour you further with a token of appreciation to each and every one of you in this ceremony and in the second ceremony with the sum of $500 per person as a modest token of appreciation to say thank you, thank you, thank you.

“I wish my friends we can do more but I am confident that if we work together and if we apply ourselves together, a time will come,” she remarked.

Prime Minister Mottley commended the valiant efforts of Barbadians during the pandemic, as thousands came to the forefront to assist however they could in the national response effort.

“We have not gotten here by accident, were it not for the effort of all you present and those not present who lifted their hands and who didn’t ask a second question. Who faced the dislocation at a personal [level] as well in their families, communities, in their churches. The rest of the country who simply had to cooperate by complying with the very difficult restrictions that had to be put in place, to restrict movement so that we may save lives, we say thank you.”

Recognising that some names might be missing from the list of honourees, the Prime Minister added that over the next two months, the Government will work towards perfecting the list. Additionally, a second award ceremony will be held sometime in July/August.

“We are conscious that there are still some names that are not yet on the list and over the course of the next two months, the permanent secretaries and the heads of departments will have the opportunity to perfect that list because it is the intention of this government to say thank you to each and every one of you who made that defining difference.”

Prime Minister Mottley also disclosed that in the future ‘Builders of Barbados’ will be honoured. She stated that the President, Cabinet Office, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office, will be leading the plan.

“We believe that the time has come recognising how many people we have had to thank on this day. Yes, there will always be a few at the top but this nation must move beyond [National] Heroes and Freedoms [of Barbados] and start to also recognise Builders of Barbados parish by parish…for their story must be written and told for future generations.

“Therefore, my office and the Cabinet Office have agreed that we will work with the Office of the Presidency such that she will have the responsibility for being able to mould and establish a category of Builders of Barbados so that we can truly say thank you because more often than not, even when we offer you financial reward it is never enough to express how much we are grateful to you.”