Frontier Airlines launches service from Barbados to Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines officially launched a nonstop service from the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The new service, which will operate three times per week, underscores the airline’s commitment to bringing affordable and convenient air travel options to the Caribbean.

A delegation from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), including Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andrea Franklin, was on hand to welcome the inaugural flight.

“We welcome Frontier Airlines’ decision to include Barbados in their route expansion, connecting us directly with San Juan, Puerto Rico. This new service will further increase Barbados’ connectivity within the Caribbean region, particularly the northern Caribbean,” Franklin stated.

The BTMI CEO also added:

“From San Juan, Frontier provides easy, low-cost connectivity to many of our key gateways including New York City and Orlando, offering a range of options to our visitors from those markets, especially during peak periods such as Crop Over. We celebrate the start of Frontier Airlines on Saturday and wish them many successful years of service to Barbados.”

Frontier Airlines, Vice President of Network and Operations Design, Josh Flyr, said:

“We are delighted to officially add Barbados to our growing network of operations across the Caribbean with the launch of this new nonstop service. With our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to and from this stunning paradise, we will serve as valuable partner in the country’s vital tourism industry and make it easy for residents to travel to Puerto Rico and beyond.”

Frontier Airlines, Inc, a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.”

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 148 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320 neo family fleet in the U.S.

(GIS).