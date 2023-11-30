Free shuttle service for Independence Day Parade Loop Barbados

Free shuttle service for Independence Day Parade Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A free shuttle service is being provided for members of the public who will require transportation to the Usain Bolt Sports Complex for the 2023 Independence Day Parade.

The free shuttle, which is exclusively for persons who do not have a park and ride ticket and require assistance with transportation, will operate from the Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown and run from 6:15 am until 7:30 am.

The shuttle will provide transportation back to the Golden Square Freedom Park following the completion of the 2023 Independence Day Parade and the departure of the President, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Members of the public who have a park and ride ticket are advised that their ticket will clearly indicate one of five locations to park and access transportation services. These are:

Massy Stores Super Centre Warrens – barbadosidcpublic1.rsvpify.comPriceSmart – barbadosidcpublic2.rsvpify.comThe Dome Mall – barbadosidcpublic3.rsvpify.comQueen’s College – (no more tickets available for parking)Barbados Port (Cube Blue Entrance)  – barbadosidcpublic5.rsvpify.com

