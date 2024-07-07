Free Dancercise Event next Friday

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Free Dancercise Event next Friday
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Patrons flocked to Awaken

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

Sunday Jul 07

24°C
Barbados News

“Get Fit Friday”, in the National Insurance and Social Security Service’s parking lot, Culloden Road, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is inviting members of the public to get fit with them next Friday, July 12, 2024 for the first “Get Fit Friday”.

The dancercise event will take place in the National Insurance and Social Security Service’s parking lot, Culloden Road, St Michael, from 5:30pm.

It will also be hosted by Michelle Bryan of DanceFit.

Persons are encouraged to bring their friends and family, wear sneakers and bring water as they prepare to break a sweat.

The aim of the free event, which is open to all ages, is to improve cardiovascular health across Barbados. 

For more information, persons are encouraged to contact the Health Promotion Unit at 536-3868/24.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Free Dancercise Event next Friday

Barbados News

Shooting victim to be laid to rest this Friday

Barbados News

Retired Island Constable at Holetown, Ralph Coppin passes

More From

Barbados News

Barbados nominated for 2024 World Culinary Awards

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has once again been nominated in the category of the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival.

See also

Barbados News

Juniors vying for a spot in Junior Monarch Finals

Semifinalists of the Junior Monarch competition take to the stage on the grounds of the UWI Cave Hill Campus this Sunday, July 7, at 6pm.

Barbados News

BHTA promotes two team members

Tessalee Moore and Rhea Walker recently assumed the positions of Special Projects Manager and Member Relations Marketing Officer.

Barbados News

QEH responds to misleading TikTok video

“This complaint was not made to the management team on site, which included the Chief Executive Officer, before being shared on social media.”

Barbados News

Retired staff nurse Rosemary McCarthy passes

A service of thanksgiving celebrating the life of the late Rosemary McCarthy takes place tomorrow, Monday, July 8, 2024.

Barbados News

Traffic changes for Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes

The event is being held for the third time in Bridgetown and is scheduled to begin at 3pm and conclude at about 10pm.