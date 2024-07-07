Free Dancercise Event next Friday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is inviting members of the public to get fit with them next Friday, July 12, 2024 for the first “Get Fit Friday”.

The dancercise event will take place in the National Insurance and Social Security Service’s parking lot, Culloden Road, St Michael, from 5:30pm.

It will also be hosted by Michelle Bryan of DanceFit.

Persons are encouraged to bring their friends and family, wear sneakers and bring water as they prepare to break a sweat.

The aim of the free event, which is open to all ages, is to improve cardiovascular health across Barbados.

For more information, persons are encouraged to contact the Health Promotion Unit at 536-3868/24.

(GIS).