Frederick Smith School trespasser faces two counts of rape of a minor Loop Barbados

[Update: 4:40 pm, June 26, 2023]

Accused of raping a minor, indecent exposure and trespassing at the Frederick Smith Secondary School in Trents, Jamel Lorenzo Hunte has been remanded to HMP Dodds.

Hunte of Watermans Terrace, Green Hill, St Michael appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Graveney Bannister today on four charges including two counts of rape of a minor.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to reappear at the Holetown Court on Friday, July 21, 2023, and also the Juvenile Court on Monday July 24, 2023.

[Original story: 9:55 am, June 26, 2023]

The man who was caught trespassing at Frederick Smith Secondary School goes to court today, Monday, June 26, 2023.

The Criminal Investigations Department in the Northern and Bridgetown Divisions have arrested and formally charged Jamel Lorenzo Hunte.

The 29-year-old of Watermans Terrace, Green Hill, St Michael for the following offences:

Rape of a Minor – June 5, 2023 Rape of a Minor – June 15, 2023 Indecent Exposure – June 15, 2023, whilst on Folkestone Road, St JamesTrespass – June 15, 2023, The Frederick Smith Secondary School, Trents, St. James

Hunte is scheduled to appear before the Acting Chief Magistrate Graveney Bannister at The David Simmons and Henry Forde Complex.