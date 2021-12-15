Freddie Gibbs Breaks Silence On Reports Jim Jones Beat Him Up In Miami

Freddie Gibbs has responded reports he and members of his entourage were assaulted by Jim Jone and his entourage while dining at a restaurant in Miami on Tuesday (December 14).

According to VladTV, which shared details about the fight, Gibbs and his team were at Prime 112 when a fight broke out following a verbal exchange between his crew and Jim Jones‘ crew.

While Freddie Gibbs has not spoken about the brush-up, he did pop up on Thursday morning clearly in good spirits and uninjured.

“Come baby, it’s me, the rabbit,” the rapper said with his smile bright as he also panned his phone across his body to show he was untouched.

In the meantime, his rival Akademiks has been milking the issue, especially since he and Gibbs have been beefing lately.

Akademiks has made multiple posts about the incident clearly trolling Freddie and even implies the rapper might be a federal informant.

In response to a reposted headline saying “Freddie Gibbs and Crew Reportedly Beat Up By Jim Jones’ Crew At Prime 112”, Akademiks recalled the incident where he said:

“Exclusive via @vladtv- according to sources, a fight between Jim Jones’s crew broke out with Freddie Gibbs’s crew at the swanky restaurant, Prime 112, in Miami. Apparently, the two sides bumped into one another while at the establishment and a fight ensued after words were exchanged. Sources also detailed that #FreddieGibbs and his side took the worst of the exchange.”

On Twitter, he said, “Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.” He then taunted the rapper asking, “@freddiegibbs are you ok!?”

In another post, the controversial talk show host shared accounts from other persons who claimed to have seen Freddie get whooped by Jones.

The rivalry between the rappers goes at least six years back in 2014 when Gibbs alleged that Jones was a fake gangster. A week later, Freddie Gibbs was the target of gunmen who fortunately did not hit the rapper as he was leaving a show at Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

Two of the rapper’s crew members were, however, injured.

“They tried to kill 2Pac. They tried to kill me. I’m still alive,” Gibbs said in response to the attack.

The journalists from the NY Post also put it to Gibbs that Jim Jones was behind the attack, to which he replied, “Na I doubt it he too pu**y.”

DJ Akademiks seemingly aligning himself with Jim Jones now is ironic as the TV host was up to months ago insisting that Jim Jones ought to be investigated after Wack 100. Tekashi 6ix9ine suggested that Jim Jones was a federal informant for his role in the racketeering case that snagged Tekashi but did not trap Jones, who was allegedly heard on a phone tap conversation.

The issue between Akademiks and Gibbs seems to have begun months ago as the two traded shots online. While on the Jalen & Jacoby show, Gibbs, who appeared shirtless, said, “I’m training for a fight.”

“Oh you’re training for a fight?” Jalen asked. “Breaking news on Jalen and Jacoby. Who is Freddie Gibbs training to fight?”

“DJ Akademiks,” the rapper blurted out as he sized up Akademiks. “I’m a solid 185, DJ Akademiks a soft 204, so I think we can make that fight happen. He announced it. He announced it yesterday that he wanted to do a celebrity boxing match so we could donate it to charity, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want no money. If I win, I just want Akademiks to delete his Instagram and delete his Twitter and leave the rap game,” he said.

It seems that Freddie Gibbs’ words have gotten to Akademiks, who has continued to troll Gibbs one-sidedly on his social accounts and even has been posting new music by Gibbs.