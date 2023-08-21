Fraser-Pryce, Jackson denied by fast-finishing Richardson at Worlds Loop Barbados

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson denied by fast-finishing Richardson at Worlds
#BudapestQuest: Jamaican duo cop silver and bronze in 100m at World Athletics Championships

Silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica (right) gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson of USA, and bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrate after the final of the Women’s 100-metre during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was denied a sixth 100-metre title as she was beaten into third place in a star-studded final that was won by the American Sha’Carri Richardson in a stunning 10.65 seconds in a major upstaging of the Jamaicans.

Richardson also beat another Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, who finished second in a quick 10.72 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce clocked an impressive 10.77 to claim the bronze, a season’s best for the athlete.

Jamaica’s medal count at the end of day three of the championships now stands at three – two silver and a bronze.

Richardson’s win in a blinder running out of lane nine is the first of her relatively young career. Her time is the fastest ever in a World Championships final.

