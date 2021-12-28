Franklyn stands by the notion ‘We should have fixed terms’ | Loop Barbados

After the calling of elections last evening by prime minister Mia Amor Mottley before her Party even marks four years in Office, Caswell Franklyn is asserting that this is a prime example of why “we should have fixed terms.”

The former opposition senator, now that parliament has been dissolved by the proclamation of the newly-appointed President the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, said, “I really believe we should have fixed terms because this is an abuse of process…

“At this stage of our development, we should not be at the whims and fancy of any single person.”

His take comes after the United Progressive Party (UPP) also issued a statement where they said that snap elections should be against the law and have no place in a modern democracy.

“If Bajans come up with this nonsense of ‘Who else we gine put?’ They said the same thing about Owen Arthur back in 1994

Furthermore, Franklyn contended in this scenario, the country’s leader has also rung the election bell loudly with the smallest window of time possible.

“She made sure she gave you the bare minimum time for people to prepare. You know, it’s an abuse. But I’m hoping she gets surprised.”

The trade unionist who has gone up against this administration more than once during their three-year run so far, said that he hopes Barbadians do not buy into the rhetoric that they have no other choices.

“If Bajans come up with this nonsense of ‘Who else we gine put?’ They said the same thing about Owen Arthur back in 1994 and he turned out to be a good prime minister for the better part of his 14 years and he had no experience, he had nothing and people said, ‘No! They just using him!’ and that was not the case.

Why should I run? I have a job that is almost too big for me already

But the narrative that he accused the ruling party of pushing is “They don’t know what they’re doing. They ain’t got no experience, that kind of stuff, that is their narrative and a lot of people are being into it.”

Not even 24 hours since the announcement was made on December 27 during a televised and streamed address to the nation, he said that rumours abound and that is the talk reaching him as people him hound him with the question of will he toss his hat in the political ring to be a Member of Parliament.

He cleared the air on that stating firmly, “People telling me, ‘Oh Caswell you should run!’ Why should I run? I have a job that is almost too big for me already. I can’t try and go to do two.”

Asked if he is hearing the buzz of people talking about not going to the polls on January 19, 2022, and a possible record-low voter turnout, he said that he should not have to urge or encourage anyone to exercise their right to vote after the past three years.

“Those people don’t have their own interests or the interest of the country at heart, because if they have lived through these last three years with Mia Mottley and they can still decide they’re not voting then they deserve what they get…

“I don’t think I should have to do anything to those people out to the polls. Barbadians are suffering. If they don’t realise they are suffering then nobody can help them. They have to look at their own circumstances and see, ‘Wait, when Freundel left us were we better off? The answer would be yes except for a few people in [an] inner circle, everybody else is suffering, you know?”

He said when you compare this administration to the previous Freundel-led administration, it is his belief that this government has been “worse” but “the only difference between Freundel Stuart and these is that they have better PR [public relations].”