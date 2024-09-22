France Deploys Elite Riot Police To Martinique

News Americas, New York, NY, September 24, 2024: France has deployed special anti-riot police to Martinique to address violent protests over the high cost of living that erupted last week, leaving at least six police officers and one civilian injured by gunfire. Demonstrators continue to gather despite a government ban on protests in parts of the island.

A French gendarmes controls a man at a roadblock, in Saint Louis on the way to Mont-Dore, in France’s Pacific territory of New Caledonia, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

The elite riot police, known as the Companies for Republican Security (CRS), were previously banned from Martinique after being accused of using excessive force during deadly protests in 1959. Though rarely deployed in French Caribbean territories, they were called in during the 2009 Guadeloupe riots.

A pedestrian walks past a burnt car and between debris following recent protests over the cost of living, in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The government has imposed a curfew and banned protests in Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos, and Le Robert, citing concerns over looting and violence. Officials stated the restrictions aim “to protect the population and businesses targeted by vandals” and to end disruptions to daily life.

Pedestrians walk past a burnt car and between debris following recent protests over the cost of living, in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 23, 2024. Authorities are under pressure in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, home to around 350,000 people as riots are following protests that began in early September 2024 over rising prices. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, peaceful protesters were seen marching along highways, demanding lower food import taxes, as prices are reportedly up to 40% higher than in France. Talks between stakeholders have so far failed to reach a resolution.

Béatrice Bellay, a representative of the socialist party, criticized the decision to deploy the CRS, stating, “Martinique is not in a civil war, it is a social war,” and warning that the move could escalate tensions further.

French statistics office Insee conducted a year-long study in Martinique in 2022, which revealed the island’s food prices were 40% higher than in mainland France. Experts cited transport costs, an uncompetitive market between local retailers and customs tariffs, as reasons for the expense.

