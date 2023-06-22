Fourth Tropical Depression of 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forms Loop Barbados

A tropical wave, which is located over the central tropical Atlantic, has developed into a tropical depression.

This is the fourth tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At 11 am, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the depression is located 2,040 km east of the Lesser Antilles. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain well east of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Photo: NOAA

TD4’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

NHC expects it to strengthen and become a tropical storm soon.

“A weakening trend is forecast to commence over the weekend,” NHC added.