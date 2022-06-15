Fourth man charged in connection to Joshua Alexander murder | Loop Barbados

Kriskoff Redonnie Tamara Puckerin will be appearing in the District A Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The 24-year-old of Skeetes Road, Jackman’s, St Michael, was previously subject to a wanted bulletin on June 1, 2022, after he fled police custody.

He has been arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Joshua Alexander, possession of a firearm without a licence and escaping lawful custody without force.

Alexander was gunned down on April 13, while sitting on the verandah at his 1st Avenue, Jackson, St Michael home. The 20-year-old was at home after being released on bail for the June 16, 2019 murder of Pius Emilien, who was shot while liming with friends at Well Gap Cave Hill.

Puckerin is the fourth accused charged in connection with Alexander’s death.

Tramaine A Chad Lewis, 29 years, of Wavell New Development, Black Rock, St Michael; Ajani Akanni Aganni Norman, 29, of Block 24B Haynesville, St James; and Darique Devon Carrington, 23, of Berbice Road #2, Fitts Village, St James were charged and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.