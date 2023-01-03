Four survive aircraft crash off Turks and Caicos Islands Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The four passengers who were onboard a small private plane that crashed this morning off the coast of Grand Turk, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, have been found alive. A fisherman was involved in their rescue.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force in a statement issued just before 6 pm said following an intensive and exhaustive combined operation, it can confirm the four individuals involved in this morning’s aircraft crash were rescued this afternoon around 3.39 pm.

Commenting on the rescue, Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Francois thanked the public for their assistance.

“I especially want to thank fisherman Kellison Talbot who did an exceptional job in this rescue. He displayed courage and selflessness by placing his life on the line. Additionally, from the initial report received, the RTCIPF acted without hesitation by cordoning off a section at the beach and established a Command Centre,” Francois said.

“The Force, along with officials from the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies, the Fire Department, and Emergency Services all worked tirelessly in our search for the missing individuals. The Force also extends its gratitude to the Air Support unit from the Coastguard and Customs and Border Protection.”

The four were onboard a small private aircraft en route from St Kitts to Providenciales when difficulties were reported in the vicinity of Grand Turk.

